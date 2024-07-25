The rise in e-waste – caused by the consumption wave of the digital era, lack of e-waste management infrastructure, and short product lifecycles – is outpacing the rise in documented recycling by a factor of almost five, according to the UN Global E-waste Monitor 2024.

Yet New Zealand is the only country in the entire OECD without a national scheme to manage e-waste.

The 62 billion kg of e-waste generated in 2022 (average 7.8 kg per capita) is like throwing away 1000 laptops every second.

The problem looms large in Aotearoa New Zealand where e-waste is outstripping other waste streams, while recycling rates are comparatively low.

It’s been estimated that 80 million kg of e-waste are produced in New Zealand annually, 20kg per capita. A significant amount of this goes to landfills.

Discarded e-devices and components contain materials that are both valuable and environmentally detrimental.

There are many environmental impacts: toxic materials can leach; production of devices depletes precious resources; landfills get overburdened; and manufacturing and disposal of e-devices, of course, spikes GHG emissions.

New Zealand’s response to its e-waste problem continues to drag the chain.

Initiatives towards responsible management of end-of-life electronic products have been well-intentioned but too staggered.

One European study found that adding just one year to the lifespan of smartphones and other electronics would save the EU as much carbon emissions as taking two million cars off the roads annually.

In the Oceania region, only Australia has specific legislation covering e-waste management, and e-waste collection and recycling targets.

Banning e-waste from landfills nationwide in Australia is a principle all states support.

Steps taken towards mandatory extended product stewardship schemes for electrical and electronic products in New Zealand remain a work in progress.

In this compliance vacuum, responsible practices by companies recycling and reusing electronics is reliant on them following industry standard certifications in IT equipment disposal.

The R2V3 certification of the Australian and New Zealand facilities of Greenbox, the sustainable tech lifecycle management company I lead, wraps a best-practice standard and an independent accountability mechanism around e-waste management recycling.

New Zealand has a big challenge to match global standards in its e-waste management and move the country towards an e-waste circular economy.

To help solve this, there are three key pathways:

Accelerate reforms

We should fast-track the Government-signalled plans to look at options and timings for reform of waste management and reduction, converting recognition of e-waste refurbishment and recycling limitations into concrete responsible management.

Technology is New Zealand’s fastest-growing sector. Now is the hour to close the tech loop and head off this waste stream’s growth.

A rolling maul of progressive legislation and innovation is critical to managing e-waste sustainably. And mandatory product stewardship needs to be implemented for e-waste.

Using the extended producer responsibility (EPR) principle and providing targets (as Australia does) is mission-critical to a sustainable circular economy.

Modernising the regulatory framework and tools needs urgency, given the downside of delay.

Extend hardware life

About 15% of a company’s climate emissions come from its information and communications technology (ICT) equipment and 80% of an ICT product’s emissions takes place when it is being produced.

It’s sensible, economically and environmentally, to surf the trend towards flexible, subscription-based models such as Device as a Service (DaaS) procurement of user devices like laptops, desktops and monitors.

DaaS involves leasing rather than purchasing hardware devices.

It’s more efficient, flexible and productive, and delivers major environmental benefits, especially if second life, refurbished assets are being used within the model.

Green procurement models flick the switch from linear to circular consumption.

Greenbox’s IT asset disposal for businesses has prevented over 73m kg of CO2 from being released, equivalent to about 3.3m rubbish bags of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

Re-use truly is the simplest circular strategy.

Devices still functional undergo refurbishment and are reintroduced into the market, reducing the need for new production, and conserving valuable resources.

It’s the most environmentally beneficial form of materials management. When reuse is no longer a viable option, the hierarchy of R2 Responsible Management Strategies calls for maximising materials recovery.

Make public procurement greener

Given the scale and exponential impacts of ICT public procurement, greening more of it is vital in every country – for delivering both a circular economy and a taxpayer-friendly economy.

This process involves public authorities procuring goods, services and works with a reduced environmental impact throughout their life cycle compared to what would otherwise be procured.

Re-use can achieve huge economic, social, and environmental gains quickly for governments.

Modelling by our company on the potential impact if the New Zealand Government adopted this approach in one hardware supply scenario showed $75m in financial savings, 18.9m kg of greenhouse gas avoidance gains, and major digital inclusion benefits for schoolchildren.

New Zealand must hit the ignition switch on circular ICT procurement before it gets left in the dust.

European countries lead ICT green public procurement with mandated purchasing of second life or refurbished end-user computing devices, ranging from 5-25% of procurement spend.

Compared to many less developed countries, I know New Zealand has the values, smarts and brand to lead the global challenge of resource mismanagement and hazardous materials in landfills. It’s time to step it up.