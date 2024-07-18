“These historical matters don’t detract from the intent of the campaign, which is to raise awareness around scams.”

Wilcox was “back from the streets of LA to make New Zealand more aware,” according to the CHiPs campaign for ANZ and Age Concern.

He played Officer Jon Baker in the CHiPs TV series from 1977 to 1982, alongside Erik Estrada as Officer Frank Poncherello.

“This year, ride along with Ponch and Jon as they help put the nation on patrol.”

Wilcox was sentenced to three years’ probation on a securities fraud conviction in 2011.

Age Concern and ANZ have teamed up for a new campaign aimed at older Kiwis starring Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox who acted in CHiPs.

He and others tried to pay illegal kickback payments to a pension fund fiduciary to misuse investor money.

The aim was then to buy worthless or overvalued shares of his public company’s common stock, the FBI said in a 2010 press release.

Wilcox faced up to five years in prison, Florida FBI agents said at the time.

“The plan failed when Wilcox found himself dealing with undercover FBI agents, instead of corrupt pension fund managers.”

“I betrayed my core values with what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said outside court, according to CBS.

The US District Judge James Cohn acknowledged Wilcox was remorseful, according to news reports from the time.

Wilcox was involved in kickback operations run by small-company stock promoters.

The small companies were known colloquially in the US as penny stocks.

The new ANZ campaign aimed to educate people about unsolicited phone calls, scam emails, fake dating app profiles, texts from delivery companies, and other cons.