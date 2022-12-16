Lola Toppin Cassery has been conducting research into ethical behaviour on boards through her PHD at Victoria University. Photo / Supplied

This third episode of Across the Board, a podcast presented by Kirsten Patterson CEO of the Institute of Directors and co-presented by Sonia Yee, addresses the role social issues play in the workplace. And why boards have to keep on top of an array of issues like bullying, sexual harassment, discrimination, modern slavery and more.

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” - Desmond Tutu

Due to an increasingly complex landscape, decisions made by boards are equally informed by every nuance and change in society beyond the financial goal posts.

But what are the implications of decisions made by boards, and how should directors look to avoid inadvertently contributing to wider social issues?

Jo Cribb is a diversity and inclusion consultant who sits on the board of Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust.

She says the last census showed that 50 per cent of those who identified as homeless on census night were women.

“We often think of homeless men sleeping rough. But women choose to do something different if they become homeless. They don’t feel safe on the streets, or they have children.”

Women are more transient and often move from house to house, or they end up in relationships where they may not be happy to ensure they have somewhere to stay.

This isn’t helped by women having less access to resources, or support.

Cribb is co-leading Mind the Gap, which assists employers in identifying their pay gaps. She says the ‘gender pay gap’ is also a significant contributor to women’s homelessness and disadvantage.

“Often issues around pay and discrimination are invisible. There isn’t someone sitting there saying, ‘I’m going to pay you 10 per cent less than the man sitting next to you’, it works much more subtly than that.”

Worryingly, there is also an ethnic pay gap and Cribb says employers and boards need to be aware of this to ensure people are not treated unfairly.

But what if you join a board because you want to make a difference, and when you finally get a seat at the table no one is willing to listen?

Lola Toppin-Casserly has been researching ethical behaviour on boards through her PhD at Victoria University. From interviews with a wide range of directors, her research revealed that bullying is happening in the boardroom.

One interviewee described her experience as, “Death by a thousand cuts”.

“Even if you do speak out, there is a complicity where people do nothing,” Toppin-Casserly says.

That act of keeping tight-lipped means toxic behaviour continues.

“Directors are often scared of whistle-blowing because of the retaliation that comes with it.”

Toppin-Casserly would like to see a bullying hotline set up where independent investigations can be conducted, or support can be offered.

“Directors are responsible for creating safe environments, including psychologically safe. If they’re not complying with that legislation, there need to be some consequences.”

