Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

ACC’s sexual abuse liability at risk of becoming another pay equity fiscal cliff – Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A 2023 Court of Appeal ruling expanded the scope of cover ACC provides victims of sexual abuse. Photo / RNZ

A 2023 Court of Appeal ruling expanded the scope of cover ACC provides victims of sexual abuse. Photo / RNZ

Opinion by Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He holds a number of directorships.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Civil servants earn on average $10 an hour more than private-sector workers
  • A 2023 Court of Appeal ruling expanded ACC’s cover for sexual abuse victims, risking financial strain.
  • The Government is mulling a law change to limit ACC’s cover

In politics, it’s vital to know which issues time will heal – and which will become a crisis.

Labour’s pay equity amendments were the latter.

The new Government inherited a bloated civil service with inflated pay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Public Service Commission’s instruction is clear: “Agencies should ensure pay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business