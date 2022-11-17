A2 Milk sees low double-digit growth in 2023, earnings in line

The a2 Milk Company chief executive and managing director, David Bortolussi. Photo / Salty Dingo

A2 Milk said it expects its earnings to be remain “broadly in line with plan” and that recently-approved exports of infant formula to the United States were not expected to have a material impact on its result for the 2023 year.

Chief executive David Bortolussi said in speech notes for the annual meeting later today that the recent relative weakness of the New Zealand dollar had the effect of inflating both revenue and cost of doing business, including hedge losses.

In addition, increased interest rates in Australia and New Zealand have improved the company’s interest income on term deposits.

“Having regard to year-to-date currency movements, and should currency remain at prevailing levels for the remainder of 2023, full year revenue is likely to increase to low double-digit growth compared to previous guidance of high single-digit growth,” he said.

“We also reiterate our guidance that first half 2023 growth is expected to be significantly higher than second half 2023 growth.”

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $196.2m were up 59 per cent for the 2022 year and its net profit shot up by 42.3 per cent to $114.7m.

“In this context ebitda is expected to remain broadly in line with plan and US infant formula sales are not expected to have a material impact in full year 2023,” Bortolussi said.

Ebitda margin as a percentage of sales was expected to be similar to the prior year, compared to previous guidance of a modest improvement due mainly to the currency impact on revenue, he said.

Separately, the company said chair David Hearn intended to step down as a board member at the next annual meeting in November, 2023.

The company in August reported revenue growth of 19.8 per cent for the June year to $1.44 billion and said it aimed to lift that to $2b over the next five years.

Early this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would allow the sale of a2 Milk infant formula in the US, to alleviate a shortage arising from an Abbott Nutrition product recall.

The FDA said a2 Milk’s a2 Platinum formula for babies up to 6 months old, and a2 Platinum follow-on formula for 6-12 months, would be allowed for sale.

A2 Milk has been in the US for seven years following a similar strategy it used in Australia - building brand awareness through the sale of fresh a2 milk - which contains just the a2 beta protein as opposed to standard milk, which has both the a1 and a2 beta proteins.

The New Zealand-founded a2 Milk maintains that its products can help those consumers who have trouble digesting standard milk.







