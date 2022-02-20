A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 milk said its net profit dropped by 53.3 per cent to $56.1 million in the first half, driven by challenging conditions in China's infant formula market.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 45.3 per cent on the previous corresponding period to $97.6m.

The company's ebitda-to-sales margin came to 14.8 per cent in six months to December 31, compared to 26.4 per cent in the first half of last year.

A2 Milk's shares closed on Friday $5.62, having dropped by almost 50 per cent over the last 12 months.

"Market conditions continued to be challenging with the China IMF market declining by 3.3 per cent in value during the year year due mainly to the cumulative impact of a lower birth rate, while the Australian and US (premium) liquid milk markets were

in growth," chief execuitve David Bortolussi said.

Covid-19 and other external factors continued to impact the Company's supply chain.

He said the interim results were in line with the company's expectations and that the company was expecting to deliver revenue growth in the full year.

Revenue was marginally lower than that the prevoius first half but was in line with guidance, down 2.5 per cent to $660.5m.

MORE TO COME