A2 Milk goes into NZX trading halt, pending announcement

A2 Milk shares has have gone into an NZX trading halt pending an announcement. Photo / File

A2 Milk has gone into a trading halt, pending an announcement from the company, the NZX said.

The exchange said the trading halt would remain in place until the earlier of an announcement from the company, or the market's opening on Monday.

At a2 Milk's annual meeting in November, the company said it remained committed to the daigou infant formula trade into China, despite it being responsible for clouding its short-term earnings outlook.

Daigou, "buying on behalf of", covers the unofficial group of individuals who shop and send products to China for a profit.

Over the last three years, the daigou trade in a2 Milk infant formula has developed along corporate lines, with most operators based in Victoria, which has been the hardest hit of any of the Australian states by Covid-19 lockdowns.

A2 Milk shares last traded at $14.12, having dropped by 7.11 per cent over the last 12 months.