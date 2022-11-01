Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

A2 Milk files Australian court action over trademark issue

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
A2 Milk has filed a law suit in Australia over trademark issues. Photo / File

A2 Milk has filed a law suit in Australia over trademark issues. Photo / File

Dual-listed a2 Milk has filed a claim against Australia's Care A2 Plus in the Australian Federal Court over intellectual property rights.

In its filing, a2 Milk said it took steps early this year to try

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business