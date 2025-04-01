Advertisement
A four-year term for Parliament would be ‘recipe for chaos’ - Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All parties except Te Pati Māori support the bill enabling a four-year parliamentary term. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Richard PrebbleLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • All parties except Te Pati Māori support the bill enabling a four-year parliamentary term.
  • The bill allows a four-year term if the Opposition chairs parliamentary committees, raising concerns.
  • A recent poll shows 40% support for a four-year term, with 30% opposed and 30% unsure.

Would Sir Robert Muldoon’s Government have been better with four-year terms?

All the political parties in Parliament, except Te Pāti Māori, have voted in favour of the Term of Parliament (Enabling four-year Term) Legislation Amendment Bill.

Despite the title, the bill does not automatically change the term

Save

