5000 free tickets offered for next month's tour of $4.4b City Rail Link site

Five thousand free tickets to see Auckland's $4.4 billion City Rail Link are on offer for tours on December 6 when people will be able to see the new $13.5m tunnel boring machine before it goes underground early next year.

City Rail Link said today Aucklanders would be able to see the new German-designed Chinese-built machine, named Dame Whina Cooper, at 10 visiting sessions to the Mt Eden site on Sunday, December 6.

The first entry is at 9am and the final at 6pm.

Visitor numbers will be restricted to 500 people for each session.

Tickets will be free and people can book up to five tickets per person although plans are still being finalised and details about where people can get tickets online will be announced next week.

Francois Dudouit, project director for the Link Alliance which is building the project, said:

"This will be a rare opportunity to see the star of New Zealand's biggest-ever transport infrastructure project before it disappears underground.

"This project has always been for Auckland and the Boring Day Out is one way we can say 'thank you' to Aucklanders for the support we get, as well as demonstrate state-of-the-art technology that will reshape the way we travel in this beautiful city".

The machine arrived in Auckland in parts from China and is being reassembled on site. Its front section, known as the cutter head, will be on display at the Mt Eden site, where the tunnel portal has been dug.

"As it crunches its way underground, it is the cutter head that does most of the heavy excavation," Dudouit said today.

Plans for the Boring Day Out prioritise safety.

"Mt Eden is a construction site and we are determined to keep everyone safe while making sure people's visit is one they'll remember for the rest of their lives," Dudouit said.

There are no age restrictions for the event but people under 15 must be supervised by an adult.

People with mobility issues are welcome. The walk is 600 metres long and the ground is flat, though there are some uneven surfaces.

People with wheelchairs, mobility scooters, prams/pushchairs and walking sticks are welcome.

Entry to the Mt Eden site will be via Ngahura St near New North Rd. Parking on-site is limited to people with mobility parking permits.

People are encouraged to use public transport to travel to the event. Bikes, scooters, skateboards, and other wheel-operated transport with the exception of mobility scooters, will be banned.

Closed toe and flat shoes must be worn, and people should be prepared for dust and loud noises.

No food or drink is allowed but people are encouraged to support local businesses before and after the event.

The event is weather dependent and may be cancelled if Covid-19 alert levels change. Everyone must sign-in to the event using the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 tracer app or by physically signing in, today's announcement said.