50% returns promised to wholesale investors on $20m Flat Bush plans

7 minutes to read
Plans for the proposed Flat Bush townhouses. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Promoters of a planned Auckland residential project are telling investors they will get a record 50 per cent three-year return just as regulatory focus sharpens on wholesale investment schemes.

The One Property Group recently announced

