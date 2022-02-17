Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Financial Markets Authority wholesale property fund probe sought investor client names

5 minutes to read
'You're largely on your own' - Financial Markets Authority warning to wholesale investors

'You're largely on your own' - Financial Markets Authority warning to wholesale investors

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko the Financial Markets Authority asked property developers with wholesale deposit-taking funding arms to supply it with the names of everyone who invested money - and those who didn't.

The FMA's industry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.