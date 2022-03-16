Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New FMA boss Samantha Barrass plans to tackle wholesale investment

5 minutes to read
There are concerns some vulnerable investors are signing up to wholesale offers to get better rates of return. Photo / NZME

There are concerns some vulnerable investors are signing up to wholesale offers to get better rates of return. Photo / NZME

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Wholesale investment schemes are in the sights of the new Financial Markets Authority chief executive Samantha Barrass.

She spoke publicly to the finance industry at an event held by the Financial Services Council since taking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.