Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Wholesale risk: Are retail investors giving up their rights to grab higher investment rates?

11 minutes to read

The high interest rates on wholesale offers are attractive but investors risk losing some consumer protections. Photo / Getty

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

In bold print, the advertisement offers returns of 6, 7.5 or even 8 per cent.

In the fine print, almost too small to read unless you squint, it says "offer only available to wholesale or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.