“It was great, from out the back to making sausages to serving and meeting customers in front of the office. You learn so much in life just through interaction and working with people.”

There was an opportunity to make a career out of it, but Callander wanted to keep studying.

Not that business was his first choice.

“I didn’t set out to be a CEO. That was a bit of a Sliding Doors moment,” he says.

“I originally applied to be a teacher. Through a strange twist of events, I ended up getting a business management degree.”

Callander credits CallPlus founders Malcolm Dick and Annette Presley with giving him his big break into senior management.

He started working for their internet subsidiary Slingshot and took over as CEO of Call Plus in 2009.

“I‘ve been privileged to have the opportunity from people like Malcolm and Annette, who have seen something in me to give me the opportunity to lead and give me rope to learn, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes and grow some of these great businesses.”

The business went through a series of mergers and acquisitions, eventually morphing into the current incarnation of 2degrees.

“I’ve been in the business now 20-odd years. I started there when we had about 35 staff. We’ve got close to 1700 staff now. But people can still see the enthusiasm when they see me in the office or wanna stop for a chat,” he says.

On the personal finance front, Callander is a keen investor, although he’s not shy of spending it.

“I buy what I want is probably the best way to describe it.”

His biggest indulgences are experiences. If he’s in the US, travelling and gets the chance to see a pro baseball or basketball game, he treats himself to great seats.

“I get a lot of value out of experiences, probably more than physical things. So I indulge and splash out a little bit.

A highlight was going to the US Masters, “to see Tiger Woods win in 2019 with a bunch of friends”, he says.

“Those are opportunities that you just have to take, they create lifetime memories.”

But he is prudent about ensuring there is always something there for a rainy day.

“You have to get that balance right and try and instil that on your children as well.”

Callander says the best financial advice he has received is just “to make sure you learn from the journey”.

“Investments can be volatile. Understanding why something has gone to plan, or why something has not gone to plan, is just as important as what happens,” he says.

“Also, being patient, for those that invest in the sharemarket, don’t look every day.”

“It’s also important [to remember] your context changes and your risk profile changes.”

Looking back, if he could do anything differently, Callander says it would probably be to take more risks when he was younger.

“You make decisions in business and investments based on your point in time. When you are young, life’s gonna get better. And at the time it’s very hard when you’re, you might be sitting there with a mortgage and kids and all those sorts of things.”

“They’re the opportunities. I think you’ve just gotta back yourself a bit more. So if I could go back and give myself a bit of advice, it would’ve been to have backed myself a little bit more and taken a little bit more risk when I was younger.”

