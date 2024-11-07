Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

28-level Auckland office block is half-empty: new JLL study on ghostly apparitions

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The QBE Centre at 125 Queen Street.

The QBE Centre at 125 Queen Street.

A high-rise Auckland office tower, which once drew a major trading bank and allowed public viewing from its top, is half-empty, agents advertising floors throughout the block for lease.

Chris Dibble, head of research for New Zealand and strategic consultancy for Auckland at realtors JLL, has released the latest study

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business