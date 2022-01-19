Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

$18.7m cigarette smuggling case: Businesswoman jailed, millions in assets forfeited

4 minutes to read
Nearly 20 million cigarettes were smuggled into New Zealand inside steel office cabinets. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Nearly 20 million cigarettes were smuggled into New Zealand inside steel office cabinets. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Business journalist

A businesswoman has been jailed for her role in one of the largest cigarette smuggling and tax evasion cases ever in New Zealand.

Nearly $5.5 million of her joint assets have also been forfeited after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.