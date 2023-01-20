Photo / Getty Images.

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, Milford Asset Management is hosting a series of 23 financial “how to” articles in the first 23 days of the year to help lay the ground for a fruitful year and future. Today No. 21 – an overview of making the most of your money.

Enlisting the right help crucial to good outcomes.

Life can be a juggling act – one that can take a lot of time, thought and attention to manage well.

With a head full of ‘must-do’ tasks and only so much time in the day, we’re often left with a long list of things we never quite get around to. Some decisions are more complex than others, and finding the headspace to think about them isn’t easy. For many, finances fall into this category.

The reality is that a well-managed investment portfolio can be within reach.

If you want your money to work hard for you, the time taken now to investigate the opportunities will undoubtedly make a difference to your future.

KiwiSaver: growing your savings

This is the most popular way to save for retirement, and certainly one of the best. But it’s important to understand that, with KiwiSaver, you are not just saving, you are investing. With you, your employer and the government all chipping in, plus the investment returns your KiwiSaver provider is able to deliver, your investment can grow quickly.

For many people, their KiwiSaver account is often their first foray into investing. It’s easy and usually comes straight out of their pay cheque. Being in KiwiSaver and contributing to your account is a great start.

But to get more out of your KiwiSaver investment, it’s worth finding the fund that’s right for you and choosing a provider you trust. Being in the right fund and getting good investment returns can have a dramatic impact on your future. In many cases, it can add thousands of dollars to your retirement.

At Milford, our KiwiSaver members get access to our global investment expertise, digital financial advice and award-winning customer satisfaction. Best of all, you can join or switch in just a few minutes on our website.

Improving your position

Investment Funds, also known as managed funds, have been used by New Zealanders for a while now. The ability to tap into your fund manager’s investment expertise can provide highly positive outcomes.

However, we know putting your money in an Investment Fund can be scary. The value of your investment moves with market fluctuations; returns are not guaranteed. At Milford we actively manage our funds, striving for strong results – our track record backs that up.

Our wide range of funds means we have a solution to suit nearly any investor. Whether you’re looking to grow your savings for the future or aiming for an income in retirement, we have a fund for you. Plus we have smart Digital Advice tools on our website to help you identify which Milford Fund could be the right fit.

Investing into a fund with Milford requires just $1000 to start and, unlike some other forms of investment, you have access to your investment when you need it.

Managing your wealth

Research shows quality financial advice can lead to better outcomes. When you reach a certain stage in life, or your assets become larger and more complex, you may want the guidance and assistance of a professional partner who’s been through it before. The value of partnering with a financial adviser is broader than just the impact on your investments.

Being there to help you set a plan and model your options, then coach and guide you through the ups and downs of investing, can give you peace of mind and allow you to focus on what really matters in life.

Whether you’re saving for your future, building a legacy of wealth for your family, or looking to utilise your nest egg to generate a retirement income, our financial advisers are here to help guide your journey.

Where to start

Making the most of your money starts with a goal, and a partner to help you get there. Let our Digital Advice tools help you set clear investment goals and show you what you need to do to achieve them. Feel more confident with your investments and your KiwiSaver account knowing you are on track to reach your goals.

When you choose to invest with Milford, you’re partnering with a driven team with world-class expertise – a team that actively manages your money, making insightful investment decisions on your behalf. You can also take comfort in knowing that Milford employees invest their own money in the same Investment Funds (and KiwiSaver funds) as our clients. What happens to your money, happens to ours – we are on the journey together, so you know we are working hard to see you do well.

