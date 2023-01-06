Enhancing your relationship with money

Photo / Supplied.

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, Milford is hosting a series of 23 financial “how to” articles in the first 23 days of the year to help lay the ground for a fruitful year and future. Today No. 7 - how to have a good relationship with money.

The benefits of sound financial advice are not just financial.

Our emotional relationship with money is complex. According to experts, it’s driven by a complicated set of beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, many of which are shaped early in our lives.

These emotions can be so powerful that they interfere with our financial decision-making and lead us to poorer outcomes. One of the best ways to avoid these personal negative influences, and get on top of your finances, is to partner with a financial adviser. With new technology, that partnership is becoming more accessible than ever.

Our attitudes to money are often driven by beliefs shaped in our childhood. These attitudes and our associated behaviours with money have a profound impact on our financial - and overall - wellbeing.

When psychologist Adrian Furnham studied the emotions people had associated with money over the prior 12 months, the top four in ranked order were anxiety, depression, anger and helplessness. In fact, eight of the top 10 ranked emotions were all negative and the emotions were more strongly felt in women than in men.*

Financial wellbeing, as defined by a person’s ability to meet financial commitments, having resources to enjoy life and an ability to cope with financial shocks, is driven largely by behavioural and psychological factors, not financial knowledge.

Collectively these factors explain around 60 per cent of changes in financial wellbeing, whereas financial knowledge explained only nine per cent of changes.**

To put it bluntly, negative money attitudes are harmful. They can lead to decision making that undermines our happiness and places obstacles in the way of achieving career, relationship and lifestyle goals.

So, if you’re feeling stressed about your money habits, savings or investments what can you do to turn it around?

The benefits of financial advice aren’t just financial

Research shows those receiving financial advice tend to do better financially. Research out of Australia also shows those who receive ongoing financial advice experience 13 per cent greater levels of overall happiness and a 21 per cent increase in peace of mind. They are also 19 per cent less likely to have arguments with loved ones***. So, partnering with a good financial adviser can deliver more than just financial returns.

Technology is changing the picture

You may be thinking, that’s all well and good, but I don’t have enough money to speak with a financial adviser. Traditionally getting good financial advice has been out of reach for many people.

But that’s starting to change. It’s not about how much money you have, it’s about making the most of what you do have. Through smarter technology, investment companies are now offering more accessible solutions.

For example, at Milford we offer financial advice to our KiwiSaver members through our KiwiSaver advisers. You can also access financial advice on the Milford KiwiSaver Plan through select independent financial advisers across the country.

As well, we have custom-built online tools that give you expert financial advice in relation to Milford’s KiwiSaver Plan and select Milford Investment Funds. This smart digital advice is available right at your fingertips, no matter how big or small your balance is. And it’s offered at no extra cost.

Putting it all together

When you’re living a busy life, it’s hard to find the time for everything. People’s relationship with money is complex and comes with a range of emotional baggage.

Partnering with an adviser can help. It can help relieve that anxiety, giving you confidence and peace of mind that you’re on the right path - freeing you up to spend your time on the things that really matter.

Want more investment insights? Check out Milford's Investor Centre for exclusive masterclass content, news and opinion pieces.











