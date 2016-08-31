Schoolboy rugby ends in mass brawl

Police are investigating after a mass brawl broke out during a schoolboy rugby match in Feilding last weekend.

Up to 50 people were involved in the altercation at an under-15s match between Feilding High School and Levin's Waiopehu College, during which one boy - a spectator - broke his leg, Fairfax reported.

The brawl was reportedly sparked when a bad tackle saw punches thrown by players and spectators run in from the sidelines.

"There was a tackle, arms and legs flying [and it] fell out of the field of play and the kid was knocked," Feilding High School principal Martin O'Grady told Fairfax. "In this case, it was a terrible accident."

Manawatu Rugby Union operations manager Martin Brady was quoted as saying the match was called off after the incident.

"Any match that is called off will go to the judiciary," he said. "Given that it was minors involved, that is all I can say."

Feilding police acting Senior Sergeant Jeff Veale reportedly said they received a call stating 50 teenagers and adfuls were involved in a fight on Feilding High School's rugby field.

"We have spoken to a number of people but still have a number more to speak to. We're still trying to get a full picture of what happened."