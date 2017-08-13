Victorious Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has revealed the origins of his trademark celebration, owing his ability to his mum and the routine to a boozy trip to Bermuda.

Robertson introduced his breakdancing to the Super Rugby stage after his side beat the Lions in last weekend's final, having previously shown his moves at the provincial level with Canterbury.

The routine is a bit different to a coach's typical handshakes and hugs following a championship-winning performance and clearly delighted the rugby world, with videos of Robertson's efforts being widely spread on social media.

And having recovered sufficiently from the party that followed the Crusaders' triumph, Robertson told Mark Watson on Newstalk ZB how his breakdancing all began.

"I got that from my mum - I've always liked to dance and I'm probably a little bit better when I've got a couple in me, to be fair," Robertson said. "It sort of happened back when I was playing - we had a couple trips to Bermuda with the Classic All Blacks and I had a bit of a routine that alternated every other night.

"And that sort of carried on. The 'hoo hey Razor Ray' chant was probably started by myself and a couple of boys I played with over in Bermuda brought it back to New Zealand."

That chant is sung by the players who encircle Robertson at the middle of the pitch, providing a soundtrack for an impressive array of moves.

"I have some staple moves, but that might grow down the track," the 42-year-old laughed. "Luckily I'm flexible - to get from a windmill to a backspin is pretty good.

"You just get into the moment and freestyle, and what comes out comes out. It was a pretty big moment and I was more than happy to do anything after an occasion like that."

That occasion - the Crusaders' eighth Super Rugby title - continued in some style the next day, with Robertson and the players celebrating in South Africa before heading home to begin the recovery.

"I hit the wall on Wednesday and I think I've just climbed over it today," he said. "Fortunately we had a whole day in South Africa, probably mid-20 degrees and outside by the pool at the hotel. That was some afternoon. A lack of sleep, dehydrated and no food was probably the worst preparation ever for getting on the plane, but I wouldn't have changed it. It was a great day."

As for the best performer off the pitch, Robertson nominated a player who also made his impact felt on the field all season long.

"Israel Dagg loves it - he's a champion. That's probably when he does some of his best work, post-campaign and he's a really caring bloke so he makes sure everyone's having a good time."