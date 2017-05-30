National First XV wrap: St Kentigern wear down Sacred Heart

By Campbell Burnes

A titanic televised struggle between St Kentigern and Sacred Heart ended with the Presbyterians taking the 17-6 victory thanks to a controlled, composed, last quarter.

The result rights the ship for St Kentigern, who had fallen to St Peter's the week before, while it arrests a three-game win streak for Sacred Heart.

The visitors made the early running, leading 3-0 at halftime, with wing Terry Pongi and centre and skipper Lemeki Namoa especially dangerous, and with a dominant scrum, anchored by loosehead prop Fatongia Paea. No less than three tightheads were won. St Kentigern were missing tackles but scrambling well against a surfeit of possession.

It was a different St Kentigern side in the second spell, more focused and clinical. No 8 Kayleb Milne crashed over near the posts just three minutes in, a well-constructed try.

First five Rivez Reihana started to take control and pressure led to centre Etene Nanai scoring out wide. Nanai appeared to be carrying an injury and was well contained most of the afternoon.

St Kentigern, with judicious box kicking and accurate defence, had the game by the scruff and did not let go until the final whistle. Loosies Etonia Waqa, the official player of the day, and captain and No 7 Mitch Gibson, brother of Blake Gibson, were standouts.

King's are looking the goods, dispatching Tamaki 67-5, after leading 29-0 at the half, with a hat-trick to Year 11 blindside flanker Judda Turahui and a brace to replacement wing Dio Aho. Lock Iliesa Ratuva scored a brilliant solo try. Wing Callum Douglas and halfback Thorn Parkes both played their 14th championship games and thus received their First XV caps.

St Peter's jointly share the lead with King's after scalping MAGS 19-0. They are shaping as a major contender in 2017. De La Salle are not to be forgotten, the south Aucklanders defeating previously unbeaten Dilworth 17-5. Auckland Grammar beat Kelston BHS 29-13 to stay in the top six, while Aorere edged Tamaki 24-22.

The Auckland 1A competition now breaks for Queen's Birthday weekend, and resumes on June 10.

Westlake BHS are again making the early running in the North Harbour 1A competition, smashing Birkenhead 95-0, while Rosmini is also in fine form, defeating Massey 32-16.

Rangitoto is third after beating Orewa 31-12, while Takapuna Grammar round out the top four after a solid 39-17 win over Whangarei BHS.

Hamilton BHS and Rotorua BHS will contest Saturday's Chiefs Cup final, to be played as curtainraiser to the Chiefs-Waratahs clash at Hamilton's FMG Stadium.

The Super 8 kicked off on the weekend, although the competition proper does not start until June 10. Palmerston North BHS won a rare away game against Gisborne BHS, 21-3, in what was a round five fixture.

In the UC Championship, Rangiora rolled on, defeating Shirley BHS 25-15. Waimea Combined tipped over Nelson 38-24. Marlborough BC kicked into life with a 36-23 victory over Shirley BHS.

In a televised midweek traditional fixture, Southland BHS had a narrow 13-12 victory over Otago BHS in the 103rd match between the schools. Southland BHS right wing Allan Gillies scored a try off a well-executed scrum move. The boot of fullback Ben Pope, with three from three, was decisive.

Otago BHS, sporting a larger pack, started to make inroads in the second spell, and lock Sean Jansen and halfback James Arscott scored tries. But Southland BHS' defence marked up when it counted late in the piece to grind out the victory, their second straight against their old rivals.



North Harbour 1A

Westlake BHS 95 Birkenhead 0

Rangitoto 31 Orewa 12

Takapuna Grammar 39 Whangarei BHS 17

Rosmini 32 Massey HS 16

Points: Westlake BHS 24, Rosmini 20, Rangitoto 19, Takapuna Grammar 18, Massey 6, Orewa, Birkenhead 4, Whangarei BHS 1

Auckland 1A

King's 67 Tamaki 5

De La Salle 17 Dilworth 5

Auckland Grammar 29 Kelston 13

St Peter's 19 MAGS 0

Aorere 24 Liston 22

St Kentigern 17 Sacred Heart 6

Points: King's, St Peter's 16, Sacred Heart 14, De La Salle, Dilworth 13, Auckland Grammar 11, St Kentigern 10, Aorere 8, Kelston BHS 4, MAGS, Liston 1, Tamaki 0

NB. St Kentigern and MAGS have a game in hand.

Auckland 1B

Otahuhu 25 Avondale 12

Botany Downs 32 Tangaroa 25

Macleans 15 St Paul's 7

Pakuranga 20 Onehunga 12

One Tree Hill 17 Papatoetoe 0

Waitakere 34 Southern Cross 5

Chiefs Trophy

Western Heights 35 Pukekohe 6

Chiefs Bowl

Te Awamutu 43 James Cook HS 29

Bay of Plenty

(Division one)

Te Wharekura o Mauao 26 Rotorua BHS Second XV 22

Bethlehem 21 vs Trident HS 11

Tauranga BC Second XV 36 Aquinas 0

Rotorua BHS Third XV 32 Opotiki 0

Super 8

Palmerston North BHS 21 Gisborne BHS 3

Wellington

Rongotai 15 Tawa 12

Wainuiomata 31 Hutt Valley HS 0

St Pat's Silverstream 97 Kapiti 7

Scots 62 Porirua 0

UC Championship

STAC 58 Lincoln Combined 18

St Bede's 34 Burnside HS 5

Timaru BHS 21 St Thomas 10

Rangiora HS 25 Shirley BHS 15

Waimea Combined 38 Nelson 24

Christ's 41 Roncalli/Aoraki Combined 0

(Midweek)

Christchurch BHS 76 Mid Canterbury Combined 6

Marlborough BC 36 Shirley BHS 23

Otago

John McGlashan 22 Waitaki BHS 0

Otago BHS Second XV 48 Dunstan HS 7

Mt Aspiring 62 Kavanagh 0

South Otago HS 40 St Kevin's 14

King's HS 54 Taieri 14

Traditionals

St Pat's Silverstream 46 New Plymouth BHS 17

Southland BHS 13 (Allan Gillies try; Ben Pope con, 2 pen) Otago BHS 12 (Sean Jansen, James Arscott tries; Izaak Tehiwi con) HT: 10-0

