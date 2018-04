Two crashes involving trucks have been reported to the police east of Te Puke.

A police media spokeswoman said a call had come in about 12.25pm of a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Benner Rd at Pukehina.

A car crashed into the back of a truck and the occupants were out of the vehicles, she said.

Close to Te Puke, two trucks have crashed at the intersection of Te Puke Highway and Te Tumu Rd.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman said one person was moderately injured in the crash.