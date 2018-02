One person is critically injured and another seriously injured after a crash in Waiuku.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Collingwood Rd about 2.10pm.

Both people had been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Diversions were in place at the intersection of Kitchener and Collingwood and Cornwall and Collingwood roads.

Traffic is heavy in the area and police recommended avoiding the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.