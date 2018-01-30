A young girl was the sole occupant of a car which smashed into a Springvale home in Whanganui this afternoon.

Senior Constable Phil Randal said a car reversed out of the Somerset Rd property and turned a full circle before hitting the side of the house about 3.30pm.

"It's basically a case of, they reversed out of the driveway, gone around in circle and into there," Randal said.

"It was a pure accident."

A young girl has been taken to hospital after the car she was in smashed into a Springvale home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tyre marks could be seen on the road, the footpath on the opposite side of the street and a neighbours lawn.

A fence, a car port and side wall of the home has been smashed.

Randal could not say at this stage how it had happened but police were investigating.

The young female driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and to be assessed.

"Fortunately there was no one on the street or footpath. And fortunately it was their house, not the neighbour's house," Randal said.

Meanwhile, a neighbour said she heard screaming before a "bang" when the car hit the house.