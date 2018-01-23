A group of alleged thieves who led police on a chase around Hamilton drove through two sets of road spikes before stopping.

Waikato Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said the chase, one of two overnight, began about 12.15am when a friend of a person who had their car stolen spotted the vehicle in the suburb of Forest Lake and rang police.

Officers found the car, which had three offenders inside, however it took off at speed.

After one set of spikes failed to stop the car, another set was laid and eventually brought the vehicle to a halt on Balloch St, Fairfield, where one of the alleged offenders was arrested, Simpson said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an earlier chase, two people were injured after a vehicle ran a red right in the city.

The Holden driver allegedly sped through the red light on Greenwood St, Frankton, at 10.25pm, Waikato Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry told Fairfax.

"The car went through a red light at Hall and Norton Rd and collided with a Toyota Hilux."

The victim's Hilux flipped on impact, injuring the man and woman inside.

Both were taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

A 30-year-old Hamilton man was arrested at the scene and will appear in Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of charges.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.