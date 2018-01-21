A man has been found dead in Rotorua's central city.

Emergency services were called to Haupapa St, near the intersection with Ranolf St, at 5.12pm today after reports of a man falling off his bike, a police spokesman said.

He said police could now confirm the man had died.

The spokesman said police inquiries were in their early stages.

Advertisement

A police spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post earlier at the scene they knew nothing about the man at this stage, only he had been riding a bike and had been found on the footpath by a passerby.

The bike could be seen on the footpath.

A woman, who was a registered nurse, spoken to by the Rotorua Daily Post said she found the man and performed CPR on him but she didn't want to comment further.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said St John Ambulance staff performed CPR for about half an hour before the man's body was put into a waiting ambulance.

Police and fire staff monitored the scene while the paramedics tried to revive the man, including moving people on who had gathered in the area.