There's been a fatal road accident in west Auckland.

Police say one person died in a crash on the Royal Road overbridge at around 3.40 this morning, and another has been seriously hurt.

The injured person has been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman says the bridge is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is there investigating what happened.

He says the next-of-kin of the person who died haven't yet been told about the accident.

- NZ Herald