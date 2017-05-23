Brisk north, mild south - role reversal as cold snap targets top of New Zealand

As the top of the country shivered in sub-zero temperatures, parts of the traditionally chilly deep south were being warmed up by a norwesterly blast.

It's been another cold night for many across the country, with temperatures dipping below zero in parts.

But after cold starts during the beginning of the week, some southern areas basked in comparatively balmy temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the Southland town of Gore jumped from 5C to 14C in half an hour just before dawn.

That was thanks to a norwester with gusts of 70km/h "blasting through", Little said.

Down the road in Invercargill, the temperature was 12C at 7am.

Those in the central North Island should be so lucky.

Chilliest overnight was the Desert Rd, where the temperature dropped to -4.9C, and Waiouru, where the low was -3.7C.

Hamilton was the coldest of the main centres, with -2.7C overnight, and it wasn't much better in Rotorua, where -2.4C was recorded, Little said.

Even Auckland, used to mild winters, dipped below zero - by half a degree at Whenuapai and 0.1C at Ardmore.

Not everyone was sympathetic.

Wind and cloud had protected Wellington from a frosty night, with an overnight low of 12C, but those in the capital shouldn't expect a warm day.

"It's warming only slightly more today. I think we'll be lucky to reach [the forecast high of] 15C," Little said.

It was better news for those in the top half of the North Island.

While today will be chilly - in Auckland the mercury will nudge 15C - warmer weather is on the way. Our biggest city will bask in daytime highs of 18C for the next four days.

"The outlook is for warmer weather. Wednesday and Thursday is not looking too bad."

No weather warnings are in place across the country, but there are watches for heavy rain in Westland and severe gales in Otago, Southland and Inland Canterbury today.



AUCKLAND

Today: Fine with cloud increasing. 15C

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, few showers developing. 18C

HAMILTON

Today: Cloud increasing, a few showers late at night. 14C

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 16C

TAURANGA

Today: Fine, some cloud from afternoon. 15C

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 17C

PALMERSTON NORTH

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers from afternoon. 14C

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers. 15C

WELLINGTON

Today: Mostly cloudy, the odd shower. 15C

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 14C

NELSON

Today: Cloudy periods, odd shower from afternoon. 14C

Tomorrow: Fine, apart from morning cloud. 15C

CHRISTCHURCH

Today: High cloud, odd shower late evening with southerly change. 17C

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods, chance morning shower. 12C

DUNEDIN

Today: Cloudy periods, the odd shower from afternoon. 15C

Tomorrow: Mainly fine, some morning cloud. 12C

