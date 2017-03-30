Flash floods yesterday, but heavy rain set to ease today

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Heavy rains led to flash flooding in parts of Auckland, while flights were grounded because of heavy fog in Wellington.

But yesterday's bad weather conditions are set to ease significantly today.

Rain - sometimes heavy - is still forecast in parts of the North Island today, including Auckland, but is not expected to be as damaging.

Thick fog is also due to lift off the Wellington region, bringing good news for those trying to get a flight in or out of the Capital.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said things on the weather front would be improving hugely today.

Aucklanders are in for morning showers with a chance of heavy rain, then cloudy periods. A high of 23C is forecast and an overnight low of 14C.

Hamilton will see similar conditions, with morning rain and showers easing by this afternoon.

Whangarei has a high of 25C and cloudy periods, Gisborne gets a few showers with a chance of becoming heavy this morning and Wellington gets rain too and a high of 20C today.

Heavy rain over parts of Auckland - mainly south of the city - yesterday caused flooding in areas including Ramarama, Pukekohe and Papakura.

The Fire Service was called out to a number of incidents, including a motorist who became stranded by a flash flood on Foy Road in Pukekohe.

The alarm was raised about 11.40am by roading contractors who spotted the driver in trouble.

Continued below.

Related Content Weather chaos: Flooding in Auckland, flights grounded in Wellington, roads closed Watch: Man rescues nine vehicles caught in flooding - including the postman's Your Views: Readers' Letters

The man managed to get to safety on his own, but his vehicle had to be hauled out by a tractor owned by a local grower.

Fire crews were also needed to pump water from a number of flats in Victoria St, in Pukekohe, and a garage at a property in Seddon St.

A large culvert burst its banks in Goodwood Heights, in Manukau, and extensively flooded a home in Flamingo Court as a result.

Vegetable grower Kiran Hari, of Pukekohe, said the deluge was likely to affect his crops.

"There's water everywhere. It's just a lot of water in a short space of time,'' he said.

"There's going to be some crop losses. Some of the young planted stuff - that's under water.''

Several roads also had to be closed off because of flooding in Pukekohe, Papakura and a major road near State Highway 1 in Wellsford.

Ramarama man Cameron Vernon, owner of Vernon Developments, was hailed a local hero after helping to tow several vehicles and people who had become stranded - including the local postman.

Video footage posted on social media shows his vehicle and tractor surrounded by rising muddy waters.

The MetService said about 50mm of rain fell over the Coromandel ranges and the downpour over Auckland saw 36mm of rain fall over parts of Auckland.

Pukekohe saw the most rainfall of up to 66.2mm, while the Auckland Harbour reserve had around 59mm of rain.

There was a severe thunderstorm watch over most of the North Island yesterday afternoon. However, all severe watches were lifted last night.



FORECAST:

- Kaitaia: 25C high, cloudy periods, chance shower.

- Auckland: 23C, few morning showers, chance heavy.

- Hamilton: 23C, rain, chance heavy, becoming fine in afternoon.

- Tauranga: 24C, rain, chance heavy, northwesterlies.

- Palmerston North: 21C, rain , chance heavy.

- Wellington: 20C, rain, chance heavy, easing to a few showers this morning.

- Nelson: 24C, morning cloud then fine.

- Christchurch: 22C, morning cloud then fine.

- Queenstown: 23C, morning cloud then fine.

- Dunedin: 20C, cloudy periods.

- Invercargill: 25C, cloudy periods, occasional rain from evening.

- NZ Herald