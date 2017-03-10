Crown seeks 17 years minimum for murder of young mum

The Crown has asked for a minimum prison term of at least 17 years in a life sentence for a Napier man who shot his daughter's mother, while the 5-year-old slept in a bedroom nearby.

The request was made by Crown prosecutor Clayton as Chazz Hayden Hall, 29, appeared for sentence before Justice Graham Lang today in the High Court in Napier.

Hall had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering 24-year-old Victoria (Tori) Foster in her apartment at Napier beachside settlement Westshore on the Labour Day night of October 26, 2015.

Having gone to the with a loaded shotgun after Miss Foster told him she wanted to end the relationship and did not want to see him again. But he reversed his stance in the court on January 13 and admitted the charge, and avoiding a trial which had been scheduled to start in the High Court earlier this week.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of the weapon, dangerous driving, and threatening to kill relating to a car chase after Hall fled the apartment, with his daughter still asleep inside, and which ended when he was stopped on the main highway through Clive and shot by police.

Three victim impact statements were read to the court on behalf of Miss Foster's sister, uncle and cousin, and later defence counsel Russell Fairbrother QC revealed that in addition to the shotgun Hall had also taken to the house a bottle of wine "in the hope that events would turn out differently."

The Judge says the only decision he has to make is that of the minimum term.

- NZ Herald