Port Hills fires: Steve Askin farewelled at Christchurch funeral

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Ex-SAS war hero, helicopter pilot, and father-of-two Steve Askin has been farewelled today at an emotional funeral, where his mum said: "No mother wants a dead hero."

Askin, 37, died when his Squirrel helicopter crashed while fighting the Port Hills' fires six days ago.



Today a huge crowd of at least 500 farewelled the much-loved family man, mischief maker and adventurer at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch.

Husband of Elizabeth, and father of Isabelle, 7, and Bowie, 4, Askin enlisted in the army in 1998 and left in 2013.



He was a member of the New Zealand Special Air Service (NZSAS), the elite army special forces unit. He remained an active member of the SAS reserves.



He was wounded in a five-hour grenade-and-gun battle on June 29, 2011 after the Taliban stormed the InterContinental Hotel in Kabul.



In 2014, he received the NZ Gallantry Star for his fighting efforts in Afghanistan.

Today, as fire crews continue to dampen down the massive fire, there is a reduced aerial operation to let pilot and air support crew attend the funeral.

The coffin was built by Steve's brother, Pete, with help from his brothers-in-law and girlfriend. Its lid has also been decorated by wider family and friends and features a tattoo that incorporated the "stories of his life". Also on the coffin is a New Zealand flag, battledress knife, beret, belt and medals, along with the SAS insignia.

A band of woven flax hearts encircle the coffin, with messages written on by Askin's children.

Almost $400,000 has been donated across two Givealittle pages set up to help support Askin's family.

Continued below.

Related Content Port Hills fire 'under control', but danger remains - fire chief 'It's a gift': Family's final expression of love for hero Port Hills helicopter pilot Steve Askin Video Watch: Chopper pilot Steve Askin as a 10 year old

Mother Leslie said: "No mother wants a dead hero. It doesn't take going overseas and being an SAS warrior to be a hero. It's to do what is right."

His widow Lizzie paid an emotional tribute to her late husband.

"I loved Steve so much, he was everything to me. He made me a better person.

"I really can't see what I'm going to do without him.

"I'm going to miss you so much, my darling."

- NZ Herald