What you need to know about Christchurch's Port Hills fires

It's been a long night for Christchurch residents. Here's what you need to know first thing this morning:

A state of emergency has been declared in Christchurch and Selwyn due to massive wild fires on the Port Hills, which have destroyed at least eight homes.

Evacuations:

Police and the Defence Force have spent the night evacuating residents.

This morning, residents near the Sign of the Takahe around Dyers Pass Rd were told to leave by police.

Earlier, residents on Long Hurst Terrace, off Dyers Pass Rd, were told to evacuate immediately.

Homes along Kennedys Bush, Cashmere and Hoon Hay Valley roads were being evacuated.

Homes from the Sign of the Takahe near Victoria Park were also being evacuated.

East Valley Rd and Worsley Rd have been evacuated.

There are reports of some 800-1000 people evacuating, with up to 400 forced to evacuate by authorities.

Evacuation centres:

Evacuation centres include; Selwyn Events Centre in Lincoln, Halswell Libary, Nga Hau e Wha Marae on Pages Rd, and Te Hapua Halswell Centre.

An evacuation housing Facebook page has also been created for displaced residents looking for accommodation.

Road closures:

Cashmere Rd is closed west of Kaiwara St through to Kennedys Bush Rd.

Worsley Rd is closed.

Hoon Hay Valley Rd is closed.

Kennedys Bush Rd is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track.

Worsley Track from Worsley Rd is closed.

Dyers Pass Rd is closed between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route.

Summit Rd is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track.

Old Tai Tapu Rd is closed between Osterholts Rd and Early Valley Rd.

Early Valley Rd is closed.

Holmes Rd is closed.

Weather:

The weather outlook for Christchurch, from Metservice;



Today: Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Freshnortheast. Temps 14C-21C.



Tomorrow: Cloudy, occasional rain from afternoon. Northeasterly. Temps 15C-20C.



Saturday: Occasional rain. Northeasterlies. Temps 14C-20C.

Power:

Christchurch lines company Orion said more than 120 homes are without power.

Forty two homes are without power in Cashmere, 29 are without power in Westmorland, and two are without power in the Halswell, Sumner and Tai Tapu area.



Nineteen were already without power due to an outage in Governors Bay and part of Marley's Hill.



Thirty one were already without power due to two separate outages in Lansdowne and another part of Marley's Hill.



Another home has also been without power in Ilam.



Chorus has no reported outages.

Health:

People have been told to stay indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health has advised that anyone suffering respiratory issues contact their GP.

For up-to-date infoirmation, go to our blog or listen live to Newstalk ZB.

- NZ Herald