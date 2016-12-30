Truck rolls on State Highway One near Paekakariki

A truck was stuck this afternoon blocking the road on State Highway 1, north of Wellington.

The truck was in a southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd.

HEADS UP: #SH1 Paekakariki. A truck is stuck & blocking the southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd. #TakeExtraCare ^EL pic.twitter.com/vmAjiPLFTF — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016

NZTA asked motorists to "take extra care".

NZTA later tweeted the truck is no longer blocking the highway and traffic is "moving as normal".

FINAL UPDATE: This truck is no longer blocking. Traffic is moving as normal. ^EL

https://t.co/YBMU6DAyup — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016

- NZ Herald