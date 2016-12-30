2:17pm Fri 30 December
Truck rolls on State Highway One near Paekakariki

The truck stuck on SH1. Photo / NZTA
A truck was stuck this afternoon blocking the road on State Highway 1, north of Wellington.

The truck was in a southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd.

NZTA asked motorists to "take extra care".

NZTA later tweeted the truck is no longer blocking the highway and traffic is "moving as normal".


- NZ Herald

