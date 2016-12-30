Truck rolls on State Highway One near Paekakariki

A truck was stuck this afternoon blocking the road on State Highway 1, north of Wellington.
The truck was in a southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd.
HEADS UP: #SH1 Paekakariki. A truck is stuck & blocking the southbound lane at the intersection with Paekakariki Hill Rd. #TakeExtraCare ^EL pic.twitter.com/vmAjiPLFTF— NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016
NZTA asked motorists to "take extra care".
NZTA later tweeted the truck is no longer blocking the highway and traffic is "moving as normal".
FINAL UPDATE: This truck is no longer blocking. Traffic is moving as normal. ^EL— NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 30, 2016
