Czech climber dies after falling several hundred metres on Mt Aspiring

A young Czech man has died after falling several hundred metres on Mt Aspiring.

The male mountaineer in his mid-20s was crossing the northwest ridge of Mt Aspiring when the incident occurred.

He fell several hundred metres from the "buttress" area on to the Therma Glacier.

A volunteer Wanaka Search and Rescue alpine rescue team located and recovered the man this afternoon in an operation that took more than three hours.

Wanaka Police Search and Rescue were alerted to the fall by satellite phone around midday from a guided climbing party, who met the victim's climbing partner on the mountain. The climbing partner was an Australian man who was not injured.

The pair had only recently met for the purposes of climbing the mountain.

The northwest ridge is the most commonly climbed route on the 3000m peak.

Wanaka Police Search and Rescue coordinator Sergeant Aaron Nicholson said the climber's death was a tragedy following the successful rescue of two other fallen climbers in the last week.

"The very busy start to the summer outdoor season is a sobering reminder of the inherent risks in mountaineering.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family," Nicholson said.

Weather Watch head analyst Philip Duncan said the conditions were good today. There were light winds, with only a risk of showers and temperatures hovered between 4C and 21C.

While there was no apparent severe weather, Duncan said conditions could change very quickly.

"Just a passing cloud can give you zero visibility."

Last week two injured climbers were rescued after they fell 200m on Mt Aspiring. They were on the southwest route and fell down a steep area of snow and ice above the Bonar Glacier.

A second party of four climbers travelling in a similar direction found them two hours later. They set off their personal locator beacon to get help.

Three helicopters were used to assess the scene and take the climbers to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries including broken bones.

Mt Aspiring is known to be a technically difficult climb.

A 24-year-old woman died last year when she fell crossing a waterfall face in Mt Aspiring National Park. A 21-year-old man slipped and fell to his death in 2014.

In 2008, Kathmandu co-founder John Pawson, 48, fell 800m to his death on Mt Aspiring. The well-known Wanaka businessman was climbing the southwest ridge of the mountain with award-winning photographer and writer Martin Hill when he fell.

The pair were not roped together and Hill was left stranded about 200m from the summit.

In 2005, three people died on the mountain in 10 days.

- NZ Herald