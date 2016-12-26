Three young teens dead in crash with under-age driver

The three 15-year-olds killed in a high-speed car crash when their vehicle slammed into a tree with a 14-year-old behind the wheel have been named by police.

Cole Troy Hull, Samuel James Drost and Lily Frances Moore, who were all 15, died at the scene of the crash near Leeston in the early hours of Boxing Day morning. Two others were seriously injured.

The car was being driven by a 14-year-old male , Fairfax has reported.

It is not yet known whether the driver was among those who died.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public rang emergency services about 2.20am after coming across the rolled car near the corner of Harts and Southbridge Sedgemere roads.

"Two males and a female were dead at the scene and two others were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries."

A spokeswoman for Canterbury District Health Board said the family had requested privacy.

Meanwhile, friends and family of the dead teenagers have expressed their grief online.

A friend of Lily said she would never forget her "cheeky humour and the conversations I would have with you".

"I loved how you always included everyone and care about people more then yourself, you always knew If something was up and you weren't afraid to help. You inspired me to be more positive and that is why I am so thankful to have had you as one of my friends.

"I will never forget you ever Lily."

One of Sam's friends has posted: "my brother you left way to fast ... your with your dad now brother [sic]."

And one of Cole's friends said he would be missed and he was loved.

"Fly so high brother."

- NZ Herald