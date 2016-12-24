Weather gods gift a mixed bag for New Zealand this Christmas

A few downpours and cooler temperatures will be lurking to potentially spoil an otherwise dry and sunny Christmas tomorrow.

Weatherwatch head forecaster Philip Duncan said a number of holiday and camping spots will be in for large amounts of sunshine.

"The kids should love the weather, but parents and grandparents may find Christmas 2016 a little cloudier and cooler than others have been."

At highest risk for light showers tomorrow morning look to be the western side of the North Island and Southland. Heavier showers are set to hit Banks Peninsula and Greymouth.

As the morning goes on the risk of showers in the west of the North Island decreases, with mainly dry weather expected in the afternoon.

Western Northland may have light showers in the afternoon, with a chance of rain to also pop up around the ranges of North Canterbury and the eastern ranges of the North Island.

The main centres should be dry in the afternoon.

The top candidates for windy weather will be coastal Otago, Southland, Banks Peninsula, Farewell Spit, Taranaki, Waikato and Auckland, with clouds also a chance as air comes in from the Tasman Sea.

Temperatures are set to be down, with Dunedin in for a high of 15C or 16C with brisk southwesterly winds.

Christchurch and Wellington will reach the late teens. Auckland should be around 20C with a brisk southwesterly wind.

Gisborne and Napier are expected to be the hottest and sunniest Christmas spots.

