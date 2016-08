Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A six-car crash is causing delays on the Auckland Harbour bridge.

The crash happened before 6.30pm near the Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp southbound.

NZTA spokeswoman Sarah Azam said the crash has now been cleared, but motorists should expect delays with congestion all the way back to Northcote Rd.

A police spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash, and it was too early to tell what had caused it.

- NZ Herald