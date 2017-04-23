Cricket: Mitch McClenaghan leading way for table-topping Mumbai

By David Leggat

Mitchell McClenaghan's star shines ever brighter in the Indian Premier League.

The big Auckland left armer produced his best performance of the campaign in taking three for 24 for Mumbai Indians in their 14-run win over Delhi Daredevils overnight.

Wankhede Stadium is renowned as a chasing team's ground. In four seasons, no team has successfully defended a target of less than 150.

Having made 142 for eight, Mumbai then restricted Delhi to 128 for seven, with McClenaghan the main man.

His first spell of two overs produced three for seven, including New Zealand team mate Corey Anderson, leg before for a duck.

Only Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 16 wickets exceed McClenaghan's haul of 12 at 20.25 apiece in the competition. South African quick Chris Morris has also taken 12 at 12.66 each.

McClenaghan has played all seven of Mumbai's games, and bowled the maximum 28 overs to this point. Mumbai have won the last six to sit top of the table on 12 points, four clear of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He's taken a wicket every 14 balls and has an impressive economy rate of 8.67.

McClenaghan, who has been beset with injuries in the last year, since copping a nasty blow above an eye in an ODI against Pakistan in Wellington 15 months ago, enjoyed a quip at hard-hitting Anderson's expense.

"Yeah, he's pumped me out of the park numerous times at various places. I think it's 10-1 at the moment," he joked.

The 30-year-old is expected to be recalled to the New Zealand team for the Champions trophy in England when the squad is named tomorrow. In 48 ODIs, McClenaghan has taken 82 wickets at 28.5 each.

In today's other IPL match, former Indian captain MS Dhoni hit an unbeaten 61 off 34 balls, getting the winning runs off the last ball of the match, to steer Rising Pune Supergiants to 179 for four, and a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made 21 off 14 balls for Hyderabad.

- NZ Herald