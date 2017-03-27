Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, third test, day four

All the action from day four of the third test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson brought up a number of milestones yesterday and will look to create more when he starts the day on 148. The Black Caps begin day four with a seven-run lead on 321 for four.

Williamson is 52 runs short of his second double test century and is aiming to become just the second New Zealander, after Stephen Fleming, to score a double century against South Africa.

Plat begins at 10.25am.

