10:17am Tue 28 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, third test, day four

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

All the action from day four of the third test between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson brought up a number of milestones yesterday and will look to create more when he starts the day on 148. The Black Caps begin day four with a seven-run lead on 321 for four.

Williamson is 52 runs short of his second double test century and is aiming to become just the second New Zealander, after Stephen Fleming, to score a double century against South Africa.

Plat begins at 10.25am.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 28 Mar 2017 11:05:02 Processing Time: 64ms