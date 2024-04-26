For Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses, this season has been perfect – except for one small thing.

The Phoenix have confounded all pundits with their form, after being widely tipped to struggle. They have already booked a top-two spot for the finals, for the first time in club history and, ahead of their last regular season game on Saturday against Macarthur (7.15pm), could still win the Premiers Plate, if Central Coast Mariners drop points across their remaining two matches.

And Barbarouses, in his third spell at his hometown club, has had the season of his life. He’s been the focal point of Wellington’s attacking play all season and has already scored 12 league goals, a total he has exceeded only once in his long career, where he has banked four A-League titles with Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

The only quibble this time?

He has found the net just once in the capital. Barbarouses has scored at Campbelltown stadium (four), Adelaide (two), CommBank stadium (two), Allianz Stadium, Newcastle and Eden Park, with his solitary goal in Wellington coming against Western Sydney Wanderers just before Christmas, when he broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 92nd minute.

“I thought about that the other week and I am gutted about it,” Barbarousessaid with a laugh. “That goal against Wanderers in the last minute was the best feeling I have had on a football pitch for a long time, especially with my kids in the stands and the situation, a top-of-the-table game.”

Kosta Barbarouses has been the focal point of the Phoenix attack this season. Photo / Photosport

“It was great and I would have loved to have a few more but obviously a lot of [my] goals have come at important times and we have picked up a lot of important points away from home.”

His personal renaissance has been noteworthy after a frustrating 2022-23 season, derailed by niggling injuries.

“It hurts your rhythm, as hard as I tried, I didn’t really hit my stride last [season].”

That’s all changed now. He is enjoying the approach of coach Giancarlo Italiano – “we are playing really free” - and is thriving on the responsibility he has been given, especially with last season’s top scorer Oskar Zwada sidelined for long periods with injury.

He feels close to career-best form: “It has got be pretty up there, how clinical I have been, how clinical the team has been. I don’t think I’ve had a ton of chances where I have been wasteful, I’ve put a good number of my chances away.”

It’s been an opportunity for Barbarouses to show his true worth to those who matter most. He was a teenager in his first stint here between 2007-10 then part of a talented but under-achieving roster in the 2016-17 season.

His future beyond this season is unknown as talks continue with the club. He would like to remain in the capital – with his children settled and his family close by – but is pragmatic.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” said Barbarouses. “Staying would be a great option but obviously there are a few discussions going on. As a footballer you can’t really rule anything out and I am just going to keep going and see where it takes me. If it is still here beyond this year then it’s great and if not, let’s leave a lasting legacy with what we did this season and see how far we can go.”

Barbarouses has a glittering A-League CV but achieving success in Wellington – and maybe a first trophy for the club – means more.

“We have come close in the past, making a semifinal when I was really young, then the last time I was here we had a great squad and it didn’t exactly work out,” said Barbarouses. “To be able to have a chance to do it this year would be unbelievable, in front of my friends and family that I have grown up with, with two young kids that have lived here for two years. It probably would be a crowning achievement.”

Saturday’s assignment is simple. They have to beat fourth-placed Macarthur FC, then hope the Mariners claim three points or fewer from their final two matches, against Newcastle on Saturday evening and Adelaide next Wednesday.

The frustrating draw in Newcastle last week stung – especially with Alex Rufer’s last-minute penalty miss – but Barbarouses is backing the captain to take another spot kick if required, after converting his previous three A League attempts.

“Those things happen, said Barbarouses. “If he wants to take the next one, he can take it. If he doesn’t want to, if he tells me to take it or if Oskar is on the field, then we will take it too. But he has come up big in important moments.”

It could be a massive night in the capital – with the Premiers Plate flown in from Australia just in case Wellington take the title, even though that seems the more remote possibility.

“In football you can never predict anything,” said Barbarouses. “We need to do our part first.”

