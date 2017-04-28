Jetstar rejects claims it is the world's worst airline

By Sophie Elsworth

Low-cost carrier Jetstar has hit back at claims it is the worst airline in the world and said the findings research by consumer watchdog Choice had no credibility.

Data compiled by 11 consumer groups globally including Choice was released earlier today after 11,000 passengers who travelled in the past year gave feedback and scored the performance of 73 airlines.

The findings showed Qantas was ranked as the best of the national carriers (ranking 36), ahead of rival airline Virgin Australia (51) and Jetstar came in last (73).

Jetstar spokesman Luke Enright criticised how the research was conducted and said it was not a fair indicator of all airlines.

He said the data size of Jetstar passengers which included more than 100 respondents of the 11,000 overall was "around half the number of people we carry on one flight and a lot less than 34 million customers who flew with us last year."

"They also called it an international survey but only surveyed people from eight countries," he said.

Emirates took the crown as the best airline in the world. Tigerair was not included in the survey because the sample size of passengers was too small.

But Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey stood by the research and said "it's unsurprising Jetstar is disappointed in their poor performance but instead of trying to rubbish the survey, they should work on cleaning up their act.

"People are sick of poor treatment, particularly when flights are delayed or cancelled."

Jetstar said they continued to do "a lot of work behind the scenes on areas where we can improve, particularly on flight punctuality."

Customers rated airlines on a range of criteria including punctuality, checking in, boarding, treatment by staff, comfort on-board, meals, safety and value for money.

