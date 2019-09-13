She rubs her fingers over a photo on the wall and murmurs "beautiful boys … I love them."

Children's photos pepper the walls inside this brick home.

It is one of three houses on a large, suburban Tauranga section that's a refuge for abused and neglected children, run by charitable trust

Homes of Hope

.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The charity's founder, Hilary Price, stops to admire more than one photo as she walks in and out of a maze of colourful bedrooms.

Small, sacred spaces decorated with Spider-Man curtains, pink fluffy rugs, dress-ups, and soft toys.

The nine little people who live here - all

Related articles:

Broken homes and hearts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A different life