Tavatchai Kanchanarin, a doctor and zoo visitor who witnessed the attack, said “a man got off an uncovered car and stood alone with his back turned to the animals, which I thought was weird”.

“He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream,” he told local media.

Edwin Wiek from conservation group Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the deceased animal keeper.”

“This incident should serve as a stark reminder that these animals, even when raised by humans from birth, still pose a serious threat to human life that can be triggered without warning,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A senior zoo official, whose name was withheld, told local media that all of the park’s lions were licensed.

“We have rules and we repeat them often as we work with dangerous animals,” he said.

The victim, who had worked as a zoo supervisor for more than 30 years, was “a kind man”, the official said.

Safari World’s website says “visitors can get up close and personal with wild animals such as tigers, lions, bears and zebras wandering freely in their natural habitats”.

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

“Safari World must relocate the lions, who have done nothing wrong other than exhibit their natural behaviours, to a sanctuary,” animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) said in a statement on Wednesday.

– Agence France-Presse