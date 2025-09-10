Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Zookeeper killed in lion attack at Safari World Bangkok zoo

AFP
3 mins to read

A zookeeper was killed by lions at Safari World Bangkok, raising safety concerns. Photo / Getty Images

A zookeeper was killed by lions at Safari World Bangkok, raising safety concerns. Photo / Getty Images

A zookeeper has been killed in a lion attack in Thailand, officials said, raising questions over safety and the legitimacy of the safari park’s lion ownership.

The mauling happened at Safari World Bangkok, which calls itself one of Asia’s largest open-air zoos and offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save