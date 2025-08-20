The infected rodents have been spotted across parts of Canada and US states such as Maine, causing social media users to post their sightings and try to figure out what’s wrong with the animals, the Daily Mail reported.
Reports of the infected squirrels date back to mid-2023 but sightings have been made in recent months, the outlet said.
Squirrel fibromatosis, a common skin disease among grey squirrels in the US, isn’t usually threatening to a squirrel’s ability to survive unless the sores spread to its internal organs in rare cases, according to 9News Australia.
Despite their grotesque appearance, the infected rodents don’t pose a threat to humans or common pets like cats and dogs, it reported.
Wildlife biologist Shevenell Webb, of Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, told the Bangor Daily News there isn’t much “really to worry about”.