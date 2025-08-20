Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Zombie squirrels’ covered in strange growths spotted in US and Canada

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kitchen Things tipped into receivership, nearly 20,000 teachers go on strike, and the TAB will pay for rehoming 15,000 racing greyhounds.

Squirrels covered in hairless, sometimes large sores have been spotted across American and Canadian backyards and animal shelters.

The rodents, dubbed “zombie squirrels” online, appear to have a viral disease called squirrel fibromatosis.

The virus, which belongs to the Leporipoxvirus genus, causes the tumours, which can turn into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save