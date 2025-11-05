Advertisement
Zohran Mamdani to be New York mayor, as Democrats sweep New Jersey, Virginia governor races

Democrat Zohran Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Video / PBS

New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor, broadcasters projected, on a day of key local ballots across the country offering the first electoral judgment of Donald Trump’s tumultuous second White House term.

Mamdani’s victory came in the face of fierce, attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage

