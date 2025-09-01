“Urgent investigative actions are currently under way to establish all the circumstances of this murder.”
Klymenko, posting on Telegram, said dozens of police officers and security officers had been involved in the operation to arrest the suspect, apprehended in the Khmelnytsky region of western Ukraine.
“There will not be many details now,” he added.
“I will only say that the crime was carefully prepared: the schedule of the deceased’s movements was studied, the route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.”
Hours after the shooting, Zelenskyy had said that the shooting was a deliberate plot and had been carefully planned.
- Agence France-Presse