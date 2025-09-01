President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces an arrest in the shooting of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy in Lviv. Photo / Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Zelenskyy says suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today that a suspect had been arrested in the shooting of former Speaker of Parliament Andriy Parubiy.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country’s pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead at the weekend in the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy said Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

“The necessary investigative actions are ongoing...,” he posted on social media. “I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and co-ordinated work.”

In a subsequent post, after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added: “The suspect has given an initial testimony”.