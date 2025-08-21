Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could meet Vladimir Putin after allies agree on security guarantees for Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but only after his allies agree on security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian attacks once the fighting stops.
In comments released on Thursday (local time), he also warned that both sides were preparing for furtherfighting. Russia was building up troops on the southern front line and Ukraine was test-launching a new long-range cruise missile, he said.
Russia said on Thursday that Ukraine did not appear to be interested in “long-term” peace, accusing Kyiv of seeking security guarantees completely incompatible with Moscow’s demands.
US President Donald Trump is trying to end Russia’s three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine through talks with Zelenskyy and Putin.
While he has upended a years-long Western policy of isolating the Russian leader, he has made little tangible progress towards a peace deal.
Once an outline of the security guarantees is agreed, Trump would like to see a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said.
But any meeting with the Russian leader should be held in a “neutral” European country, he added, ruling out any summit in Moscow.
He also rejected the idea of China playing a role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security, citing Beijing’s alleged support for Moscow.
Zelenskyy’s comments came as Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight – the biggest barrage since mid-July – killing one person in the western city of Lviv and wounding many others.
Russian missiles also targeted an American-owned factory complex in the town of Mukachevo in the west of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media. That attack wounded 19 people, she added.
President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder said that the factory was “one of the largest American investments in Ukraine”.
“Russia continues to destroy and humiliate US businesses in Ukraine, targeting companies that invest and trade on the US stock markets,” Hunder said on Facebook.
France on Thursday condemned the overnight strikes as showing Moscow’s “lack of will to seriously engage in peace talks”, describing them as the “most massive attack in a month”.
A later shelling of the city of Kherson killed one person and wounded more than a dozen, a local official said.
Russia claims advances
On the front lines, Russia said it had captured the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a long string of territorial gains.