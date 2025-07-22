Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces protests over bill limiting anti-corruption agencies’ power

By Memphis Barker and James Rushton
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Protesters demand Volodymyr Zelenskyy veto a bill limiting anti-corruption agencies' power after Parliament's approval. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters demand Volodymyr Zelenskyy veto a bill limiting anti-corruption agencies' power after Parliament's approval. Photo / Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy faced public protests today after Parliament backed a controversial bill limiting the power of anti-corruption agencies.

Thousands of people, including veterans, gathered close to the President’s office to demand that Zelenskyy back down, amid widespread international condemnation over the proposal.

The protesters jeered and booed after Zelenskyy signed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save