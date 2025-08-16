Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss “ending the killing and the war” with US President Donald Trump. Photo / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet in Washington to discuss ending Ukraine war

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will head to Washington on Monday to discuss “ending the killing and the war” with US President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday.

Zelenskyy said so after holding a call with Trump, during which the US leader informed him about the “main points” of his talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” Zelenskyy said.

“I am grateful for the invitation.”